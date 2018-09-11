Drunk and naked man burns house down with George Foreman grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Florida... an intoxicated and naked man burned down his house while trying to bake cookies on a George Foreman grill.

According to Thrillist, the man admitted to drinking two liters of vodka and smoking marijuana since 9 a.m. that morning.

He left the cookies unattended for too long and the grill caught fire. He attempted to put the fire out with dry towels, obviously those became consumed by the blaze.

When the fire department arrived, the man opened the door, mumbled "I'm sorry," and proceeded to shut the door again.

Thankfully, Firefighters removed him from the home safely.

