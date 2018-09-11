Dannen: Wants more high school football at Yulman Stadium

Tulane University’s agreement with the city of New Orleans regarding the use of Yulman Stadium is a burr in the saddle of director of athletics Troy Dannen.

Dannen told the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation quarterback club he wants to play high school games at Tulane’s on campus football stadium Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But, he said the current usage agreement with the city prevents it.

The agreement forbids Yulman to be used for high school football on any weekend that the Tulane Green Wave play a home football game. And, when the stadium is used for high school football, it can only be used once in a calender week.

Danne spoke Tuesday at the club. He said at Northern Iowa, high school football was played often in the school’s domed football stadium.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulane plays at Legion Field in Birmingham against UAB at noon Saturday.

Tulane's next home game is Friday September 28th vs Memphis.