Carla’s Menu: Breads on Oak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This time on Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono shows us a 100% vegan and organic bakery and lunch spot, Breads on Oak. Vegan owner, Chamain O'Mahony and her husband Sean, opened the bakery, 6 years ago on Oak Street in the East Carrollton neighborhood. As of June of 2018, they are now a fully vegan and green business.

Chamain says, “People can eat healthy and be good to their bodies, not harm any animals and you're not missing out on anything."

They serve breakfast all day, plus hot and cold sandwiches, soups and salads.

Carla ate the Roasted Vegetable Quiche and the Original Stuffed Brioche stuffed with vanilla cream, topped with chocolate ganache.

Their artisan breads are made like no one in the state---making about 6 different kinds. They go through hundreds of loaves daily and you won't even notice they are vegan.

They have baguettes, olive and ciabatta--Plus their signature breads are meesh, multigrain and fruit and nut. It's the hard crusted European type breads.

Chamian says since its naturally low gluten bread, so it's good for you. "We have so many people that come, I have stomach issues, I can't eat bread, and they probably can eat this bread," she adds.

Carla says their vegan pastries are a must get---they have brioche topped with maple, cookies, cake, cinnamon rolls, bread pudding and many more items. Nothing they serve is ever fried, it’s all baked in their huge oven.

Breads on Oak is located at 8640 Oak St in New Orleans. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.