Burberry to stop burning unsold products 🔥

Luxury fashion brand Burberry recently announced that it will stop burning unsold inventory.

Wait... Excuse me?

The clothing company burned more than $34.6 million dollars worth of its products in the fiscal year that ended in June.

Couture companies often destroy unsold products to maintain their exclusivity, but environmental groups want them to stop. (So does my closet.)

Additionally, Burberry has agreed to no longer use real fur throughout their products.

