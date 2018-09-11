Apple, Honey and Olive Oil Cake! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Rosh Hashona was this past weekend, and if you celebrated, you probably have some leftover apples and honey. Test Kitchen Taylor is putting those leftovers to good use in this Autumn inspired cake.

Olive Oil, Honey & Apple Cake

2 red apples peeled, cored and thinly sliced

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour sifted

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 large eggs

2/3 cup pure honey

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Grease an 8-inch cake pan, and place the apple slices inside.

Put flour, sugar, baking powder, olive oil, and 2 eggs in a bowl and whisk until smooth.

Pour batter over the apples and bake for 20 minutes. Take the pan out of the oven and increase heat to 400ºF.

In a bowl, whisk 2 eggs and honey. Pour mixture over the cake and bake in the oven for another 15-20 minutes until golden brown and toothpick comes out clean when poked in the center.

Serve warm or cold.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!