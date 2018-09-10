WWE Monday Night Raw Returns to New Orleans Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight to New Orleans for the final time in 2018.

"The Game" Triple H & Mick Foley are returning to Raw Live tonight.

There will be a 6 Man Tag Team Main Event with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose against Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre & Constable Baron Corbin.

All of your favorite superstars will be there including: Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Constable Corbin, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Elias and many more.

Monday, September 10, 2018

6:30pm (Doors open at 5:00pm)

Smoothie King Center 1501 Dave Dixon Drive New Orleans, LA 70113

Tickets Prices Range from $20 - $70

Parking Garages 2, 5, 6, Champions, Lot 3- $20.00 Cash Only



Click here to buy tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw.

Click here for more information about tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw.