WWE Monday Night Raw Returns to New Orleans Tonight

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight to New Orleans for the final time in 2018.

"The Game" Triple H & Mick Foley are returning to Raw Live tonight.

There will be a 6 Man Tag Team Main Event with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose against Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre & Constable Baron Corbin.

All of your favorite superstars will be there including: Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Constable Corbin, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Elias and many more.

  • Monday, September 10, 2018
  • 6:30pm (Doors open at 5:00pm)
  • Smoothie King Center
    • 1501 Dave Dixon Drive
    • New Orleans, LA 70113
  • Tickets
    • Prices Range from $20 - $70
  • Parking
    • Garages 2, 5, 6, Champions, Lot 3- $20.00
    • Cash Only

Click here to buy tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw.

Click here for more information about tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw.

