WWE Monday Night Raw Returns to New Orleans Tonight

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight to New Orleans for the final time in 2018.
"The Game" Triple H & Mick Foley are returning to Raw Live tonight.
There will be a 6 Man Tag Team Main Event with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose against Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre & Constable Baron Corbin.
All of your favorite superstars will be there including: Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Constable Corbin, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Elias and many more.
- Monday, September 10, 2018
- 6:30pm (Doors open at 5:00pm)
- Smoothie King Center
- 1501 Dave Dixon Drive
- New Orleans, LA 70113
- Tickets
- Prices Range from $20 - $70
- Parking
- Garages 2, 5, 6, Champions, Lot 3- $20.00
- Cash Only
