Who let the dogs out? Football fans rally for one of the biggest high school rivalries

LUTCHER, La - It's one of the biggest high school football rivalries on Louisiana's River Parishes.

It's the contest on the football field when Lutcher High School plays St. James High School.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is with a family of friends and fans of the Lutcher High School Bulldogs.

Lutcher is the home team for the yearly game against the St. James High School Wildcats.

The fans were all wound up before the game, but Lutcher would lose the game.

The Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs, 29-26.

The game was a disappointment.

The tailgating was not and never is.