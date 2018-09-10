Wanna try crawfish boiled hot fried chicken?: New hip restaurant Picnic Provisions & Whiskey opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- There's a brand new cool restaurant called, "Picnic Provisions & Whiskey" that opens today and is making it easy for you to have a picnic!

This new hip spot is a joint effort between the teams from Commander's Palace and Reginelli's Pizzeria. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us there!

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey is the new restaurant on the corner of Magazine and State Streets with a pretty cool concept.

"My buddies Darryl Reginelli and Ti Martin and I were talking about what we wanted to do together. We went back and forth thinking of concepts. We shared stories of things we did when we grew up and what we did on our days off. We kept talking about what we liked to do with our family and friends and how we liked spending time outdoors. We wanted to do something that had to do with picnics," Chef Tory McPhail said.

This restaurant will offer everything you'll need to have a picnic and you can be in and out in 5 minutes. They'll also deliver the picnic to you if you want. There is also the option of eating inside the restaurant which has a very cool and laid back vibe where you'll feel comfortable. You can even listen to tunes on their jukebox.

"You can sit back and sit at one of our beautiful tables. For us we never forget fine dining or good hospitality," McPhail said.

There's one item on the menu that is definitely a stand-out!

"The star of the menu has got to be our crawfish boiled hot fried chicken. I went to 90 different fried chicken restaurants studying and trying all the different types of fried chicken to come up with our own. I wanted to come up with America's best fried chicken. So being in New Orleans we wanted to use crawfish boil instead of salt and pepper.

And that's not the only spicy delight he's cooking.

"We have a chile roaster. Every morning we will be roasting chiles outside to make our pulled pimento cheese. We roast the chiles for about 10 minutes, and then we use them in our cheese which is delicious. We pull it, and cut the cheese with scissors, and wow you can really taste the flavor," Chef Tory said.

They will also serve a special whiskey drink in honor of "The Matriach of New Orleans" cuisine, Miss Ella Brennan.

Their motto is: "You make us so happy!" and that's what they hope to accomplish with their new restaurant.

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey will also offer a special mentorship program, as well.

For more information about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey and all they have going on, click HERE.