Terron Armstead, Cam Jordan join protest of Kenner Nike ban

KENNER - New Orleans Saints players Terron Armstead and Cam Jordan joined a group protesting the City of Kenner's ban on Nike products.

Armstead and Jordan joined hundreds of protesters inside the packed Susan Park gymnasium at a 5 p.m. protest against Mayor Ben Zahn's decision to ban booster clubs from purchasing Nike products.

The move, according to a statement by Zahn, comes down to the taxpayers of Kenner supporting what Zahn refers to as Nike's "political agenda," which he said was advanced by the selection of #takeaknee founder Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of the company's new ad campaign.

"This government will not let taxpayer dollars be used to promote a company’s or individual’s political position, platform or principle," Zahn said. "That’s my position as a matter of fairness to all."

Other local leaders, from Kenner City Councilman Gregory Carroll to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, have come out strongly against Zahn's Nike ban.

Cantrell issued her own statement saying the Nike ban is out of step with the values she holds dear for the City of New Orleans.

"Although the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is located in Kenner, it is owned and governed by the City of New Orleans," Cantrell wrote. "Let me assure you that our airport will continue to uphold our City's values.”

Organizers of the protest in Kenner collected signatures on a petition to reverse Zahn's ban on the purchasing of Nike products.

Protest leaders called Zahn's ban "reckless and exclusive," and said they don't want any limits when it comes to helping the youth of the community excel.