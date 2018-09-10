× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Rupert

Rupert is a 25 pound, 8-month-old hound mix. He is full of love and playfulness. He loves to play with other dogs in the yard. He has a silly disposition that will be sure to make you laugh. He gets along with everyone and hasn't ever met a stranger who wasn't charmed by his smile. He would rather not spend much more time at the shelter as he is a young guy who needs some help with training, but he is eager to learn. He came to ARNO from the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter in hope of finding his forever family - are you them?

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: www.animalrescueneworleans.org

The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

