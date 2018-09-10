Paul McCartney coming to New Orleans next May

Posted 1:12 PM, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 01:14PM, September 10, 2018

Sir Paul McCartney performs in concert during his One on One tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 26, 2017 in Tinley Park, Illinois. / AFP PHOTO / Kamil Krzaczynski (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Sir Paul McCartney will return to New Orleans next May.

McCartney announced the show as part of his “Freshen Up” world tour in support of his new album “Egypt Station” today.

The former Beatle will kick off the tour on September 17 in Quebec before traversing the globe through December.

In May 2019, McCartney will resume the tour at the Smoothie King Center on May 23.

Presale tickets go on sale on September 11 on Ticketmaster.com.

