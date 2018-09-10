× Paul McCartney coming to New Orleans next May

NEW ORLEANS – Sir Paul McCartney will return to New Orleans next May.

McCartney announced the show as part of his “Freshen Up” world tour in support of his new album “Egypt Station” today.

The former Beatle will kick off the tour on September 17 in Quebec before traversing the globe through December.

In May 2019, McCartney will resume the tour at the Smoothie King Center on May 23.

Presale tickets go on sale on September 11 on Ticketmaster.com.