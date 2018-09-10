NOPD looking for wig-wearing woman who robbed French Quarter business

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who disguised herself with a wig before robbing a French Quarter business at gunpoint. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened at the Lush cosmetics store in the 500 block of Royal Street on Friday, September 7, at about 5:30 in the evening.

According to the NOPD, the woman walked into the store while carrying two bags and posing as a customer. They say she walked to the counter and lifted her shirt, revealing a handgun, then emptied the cash register.

The woman was wearing a gray or silver wig in surveillance video provided by the NOPD, but witnesses say she actually has very light colored hair that is almost white.

The unidentified woman is about 5’4” inches tall with a slender build, and is possibly in her late 20s to early 30s with multiple tattoos on her arms.

Witnesses told the NOPD she had scabs or scars around her mouth.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a reward.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.