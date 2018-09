Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Kevin Gullage is one of the rising stars of the New Orleans music scene.

His accomplishments include a steady gig at BB King's Blues Club, appearing Fridays and Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. and Mondays at 6 p.m.

His CD Blues for the City covers a lot of musical ground. Kevin Gullage passed by the Twist Stage to perform some of the songs from the album.