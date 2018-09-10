Kangaroo found in Grayson, LA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAYSON, LA -- Here’s something you don’t see every day in Louisiana... a kangaroo interrupted school traffic on Friday in Grayson! What a precious runaway!

Assistant Chief Freddy Mercer successfully captured sweet Roo along LA Hwy 126 and returned the pet to the family it belongs too.

The Grayson Police Department posted photos on Facebook.

Some of the comments below the photos argued that it was a wallaby pictured.

Either way, I’m ready to babysit...

