× City says simulated gunfire in Lower Ninth Ward will be part of TV show filming

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is warning people who live in the Lower Ninth Ward about the latest filming project headed to their neighborhood.

The city says the project will be shooting in the 1100 block of Sister Street on Tuesday, September 11. Filming is expected to last from 7:00 in the morning until 7:00 that same evening.

The filming is for the TV series “NCIS New Orleans”. The Orleans Parish Film Office is aware of the project and is cooperating with the work. Also, The New Orleans Police Department and the New Orleans Fire Department will have people in the area.

Neighbors should know that they could hear the sound of simulated gunfire. The city wants them to know that it is only a special effect that is part of the filming process.