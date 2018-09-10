× 2 senior NOPD officers arrested hours apart for crashing NOPD vehicles while driving drunk

NEW ORLEANS – Two senior NOPD officers from the Child Abuse Unit were arrested yesterday in separate drunk driving incidents after each senior officer caused a wreck while driving an unmarked NOPD vehicle.

The first arrest came on September 9 after a fender bender at the intersection of North Rampart and Girod Streets.

Senior officer Tonishia Goodwin, of the Investigation and Support Bureau, Special Victim Section, Child Abuse Unit, who was off-duty and driving an unmarked NOPD vehicle, slammed into the back of another vehicle.

Goodwin was over the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of the crash and was arrested on the scene.

She was placed on emergency suspension and has been charged with DWI and following too close, according to the NOPD.

The second arrest came five hours later, just after 8 p.m., at the intersection of Robert E. Lee and Elysian Fields.

Senior officer Brandon Scruggs, from the same department as Goodwin, was off-duty and driving an unmarked NOPD vehicle when he blew through a red light and struck a motorcyclist crossing the intersection.

The motorcyclist was injured in the collision, according to the NOPD.

Scruggs was also determined to be over the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of the crash, and he was also arrested at the scene.

Scruggs was placed on emergency suspension and is currently charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and first degree vehicular injury, according to the NOPD.

“The NOPD does not tolerate this type of behavior from our officers whether they are on or off-duty,” NOPD chief Michael Harrison said. “Not only is it against the law, but drinking alcohol while using a city-owned vehicle is a violation of the public trust the citizens of New Orleans have placed in those who work for the NOPD. The NOPD is following protocol for completing a full and thorough investigation to determine what disciplinary action is warranted against these two officers.”