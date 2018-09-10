1 arrested, JPSO looking for second suspect after Terrytown beating death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRYTOWN, LA - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old man and is looking for a second suspect after the beating death of a man in Terrytown over the weekend.

Yazan Omar was initially arrested on charges of attempted second degree murder after the beating of the 29-year-old victim, who was found unresponsive just after 3 a.m. on September 8.

The victim later died of his injuries, and charges against Yazan Omar were upgraded to second degree murder, according to the JPSO.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Saleh Omar in connection with the crime.

When caught, Saleh Omar will also be charged with second degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saleh Omar is asked to contact our Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.