Tigers slide past Southeastern, 31-0

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, in his Tiger Stadium debut, threw two touchdown passes, and ran for another.

But, he also made headlines, by not sliding when running downfield. Burrow, critical to LSU’s success this season, says he will not slide, for good reason.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU kicker Cole Tracy kicked a 50 yard field goal in the second quarter. Tracy is now 5 for 5 this season, including a 54 yard field goal vs Miami.

LSU plays at Auburn Saturday. Kickoff is 2:30 pm for a critical early season game in the SEC West.