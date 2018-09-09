× Super Sub: Fitzpatrick torches Saints defense in 48-40 Bucs win

It was shocking.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, the backup quarterback at Tampa Bay, subbing for suspended starter Jameis Winston, threw for 417 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another as the Bucs shocked the Saints 48-40 Sunday afternoon at the Superdome. The two teams set a record for points scored in an NFL season opener.

Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes of 58,50 and 36 yards. The Bucs had 517 yards of total offense.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 37 of 45 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns.

He tipped his hat to Fitzpatrick.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bucs converted 8 of 13 three down chances.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas caught 16 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. Saints running back Alvin Kamara accounted for three touchdowns, 2 rushing and one receiving.

The Saints, 0-1, host the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.