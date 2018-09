The St. James Wildcats have started the season with wins over their two biggest rivals.

In week one, the Wildcats defeated West St John. Week two brought a dramatic game winning touchdown pass from Shamarr Smith to Tyshone Williams. St James won 29-26.

Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.