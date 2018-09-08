Friday Night Bands: A championship band at Edna Karr High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- From Algiers, it's the purple and gold superstars of Edna Karr High School. This high stepping, high achieving group of musicians work year-round to field their best shows.

Director of Bands Christopher Herrero says it helps that they've developed an environment for success, "Every year has it's different sets of challenges. We have a different set of students every year. The thing that we have now in our band is a culture of succeeding in a culture of being second to none. What really helps is the fact that our upperclassmen understand those expectations and they help to instill those expectations to the younger group and generation that is coming into the band."

Herrero should know. He's also a Karr alum who went on to play in the band at Jackson State and came home to lead a movement in his own school.

The band has also appeared nationally in a T-Mobile commercial, on National Public Radio, in ESPN the magazine, and even made a cameo in Beyonce's Lemonade video.