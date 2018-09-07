What are the odds? Our friends at Covers.com talk Saints season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our friends at Covers.com are back with their take on the season opener for the New Orleans Saints.

Jason Logan from Covers told our very own Hank Allen that the spread for the Saints vs. Tampa Bay has undergone some significant changes.

“It was a really interesting line move, because this one actually opened as a touchdown, Saints touchdown back in the spring,” Logan said. “And then Jameis Winston was suspended for those three games, and then it shot up to 9.5, so it shot past a touchdown, and now it’s flirting with that key number of 10.”

That puts it at the largest point spread in the NFL right now.

