Overturned 18-Wheeler blocks Clearview Parkway South at I-10 East

Posted 7:35 AM, September 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:51AM, September 7, 2018

Overturned 18-Wheeler shuts down I-10 East at Clearview Pkwy.

METAIRIE, La.- An Overturned 18-wheeler has blocked  Clearview Parkway Southbound at I-10 East.

According to police, the 18-wheeler overturned just after 6:30 a.m.

Currently, all traffic on I-10 East is moving but is congested as the Clearview Southbound exit remains closed.

Drivers traveling on I-10 East from Kenner, the River Parishes and Baton Rouge should expect delays.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this accident.

The cause is under investigation.