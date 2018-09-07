× Overturned 18-Wheeler blocks Clearview Parkway South at I-10 East

METAIRIE, La.- An Overturned 18-wheeler has blocked Clearview Parkway Southbound at I-10 East.

According to police, the 18-wheeler overturned just after 6:30 a.m.

Currently, all traffic on I-10 East is moving but is congested as the Clearview Southbound exit remains closed.

Drivers traveling on I-10 East from Kenner, the River Parishes and Baton Rouge should expect delays.

No injuries have been reported in connection with this accident.

The cause is under investigation.