NWS confirms small tornado touched down in Picayune

PICAYUNE, MS – A small tornado touched down near Picayune Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed today that an EF0 tornado touched down near Pinecrest Road around 3:50 p.m. on September 6.

With a maximum wind speed of about 75 miles per hour, the tornado had a path 0.6 miles long and a maximum width of 30 yards.

Shingles and skirting were torn off of mobile homes, and a wooden shed was destroyed, but no further damage has been reported, according to the NWS.

No one was injured in the weather event.