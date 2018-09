Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- Lions and Tigers and Squares, a Detroit style pizzeria in New York, is getting national attention right now, not for their unique name, but a unique menu item.

Mustard pizza.

They’ve replaced typical tomato sauce with mustard while adding corned beef, sauerkraut, and cheese!

The internet is divided.

I am not. I will not accept this.

Could you consume a slice? Tweet me!

This pizza uses mustard instead of tomato sauce 😳 pic.twitter.com/XUKKQOBLwM — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) September 4, 2018

