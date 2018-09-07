Hollywood South News with Jabari: How to be seen by a casting director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's not just the directors and actors that are the most important people in Hollywood, casting directors can also be your best friend when it comes to landing a role in a film.

Casting Director Elizabeth Coulon, C.S.A of Coulon Casting in New Orleans says that it's most important to have a talent agent. But there are other ways you can look out for casting calls. People who aren't represented by a talent agent can sign up on sights like Actors Acess and My Casting File.

Coulon also stated that people who are represented by a talent agent get first dibs on auditions.