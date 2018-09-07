× Florence eyes the US coast while TWO new depressions form on the same day

Tropical Storm Gordon may be a remnant low over Arkansas, but Florence has its sights set on the United States East Coast and not one, but TWO depressions formed way out in the Atlantic this afternoon.

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season started off quiet but is roaring back to life just in time for the peak of the season! Tropical storm Florence continues to spin out in the open Atlantic, having already claimed the title of the first major hurricane of the season. While Florence may no longer be a hurricane, it is expected to strengthen again and possibly threaten the east coast of the United States late next week. The official track from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Florence just off the Carolinas next Wednesday as a category four hurricane.

The NHC is urging folks all along the Atlantic Coast to have their hurricane kits and evacuation plans ready. While the official track is towards the Carolina coast, the cone of uncertainty that far out is huge and could impact portions of the coast from Florida to Maine.

Meanwhile further out in the Atlantic, two depressions formed Friday afternoon. Tropical depression nine formed about 1,750 miles east of the Windward Islands. The depression is nearly stationary with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. While the system isn’t moving at the movement, the majority of the models have the storm moving off to the west over the next 5 days bringing it perilously close to the Windward Islands by Wednesday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane.

Most of the models also agree that T.D. Nine will move beyond the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean. It’s still too early to tell where this storm will go but we will closely monitor its track and development as it churns closer to and eventually into the Caribbeans Sea.

Even farther east than T.D. Nine, Tropical Depression Eight also formed Friday afternoon. This depression is also expected to strengthen into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and has prompted tropical storm warnings for the Cabo Verde islands. Unlike Nine, T.D. Eight is expected to eventually curve north into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

With so much activity going on in the Atlantic, be sure to stay with WGNO on-air, online, and on social media for the latest updates on these storms and any others that develop during hurricane season.