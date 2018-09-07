× Carnival has a new ship that flies and it’s coming to New Orleans!

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line has a new ship and it flies. It’s coming to New Orleans.

It’s a 128-foot-long blue blimp. It has a giant cruise ship painted along its side. Currently, the blimp is on a 30 day tour of the United States. It’s part of the company’s plan to highlight the locations along the Atlantic and Gulf Coast where its cruise ships are stationed.

The blimp will arrive in New Orleans and will float over the port’s headquarters on Monday, September 10.

The tour is part of the company’s promotional campaign that will include free cruises, Carnival swag, and VIP event passes. To be eligible to win, you must take a picture with the blimp and post it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #ChooseFun.

The blimp leaves New Orleans on September 12.