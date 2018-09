Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Can you "hit the Sean Payton"?

Can you dance it?

It's the song for the Saints coach created by New Orleans trumpeter Shamarr Allen.

It's gone viral. It's been going since the beginning of 2018.

And now, Shamarr Allen wants to make it really big.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is with Shamarr Allen who's shooting a music video to go with his song.

Where is he making this happen?

In the heart of New Orleans French Quarter on Jackson Square.