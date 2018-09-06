Would you eat it? Black Velvet Cupcakes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

The Saints home opener is this weekend, so Test Kitchen Taylor is celebrating with a Saints-themed Test Kitchen - Black Velvet cupcakes from Ryan in St Rose!

Black Velvet Cupcakes

1 box yellow cake mix

+ ingredients on the box

1/2 box Oreos

Black Sprinkles

Gold Sprinkles

Icing of your choice

Prepare the cake mix according to box

Crush Oreos in a food processor

Add to mix

Bake cupcakes at 350 for 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean

Lightly frost cupcakes once cool and dip into gold sprinkles

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!