Would you eat it? Black Velvet Cupcakes!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
The Saints home opener is this weekend, so Test Kitchen Taylor is celebrating with a Saints-themed Test Kitchen - Black Velvet cupcakes from Ryan in St Rose!
Black Velvet Cupcakes
1 box yellow cake mix
+ ingredients on the box
1/2 box Oreos
Black Sprinkles
Gold Sprinkles
Icing of your choice
Prepare the cake mix according to box
Crush Oreos in a food processor
Add to mix
Bake cupcakes at 350 for 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean
Lightly frost cupcakes once cool and dip into gold sprinkles
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!