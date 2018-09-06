Worst baby name ever? KVIIIlyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new Mom in Australia chose a lovely name for her baby girl, Kaitlyn, but instead of keeping the spelling simple and sane for a lifetime of teachers, Starbucks baristas, employers and potential love interests... she decided to spell it out using Roman numerals.

Meet KVIIIlyn.

An offended Reddit user found the story in a magazine and shared the photo with the community, along with the caption, "Surely a form of child abuse?"

Poor KVIIIlyn/Kaitlyn.

Do you think it’s cruel? Tweet me.

