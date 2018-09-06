Tyler Perry talks Geoffrey Owens on GMA

Posted 11:12 AM, September 6, 2018, by

Full disclaimer: I love Tyler Perry.

I love Tyler Perry, I love Tyler Perry movies, I love everything Tyler Perry.

So of course, I was not surprised when Perry came to Geoffrey Owen’s defense and offered the Cosby star, working at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s for the last 15 months, an acting job.

Related Story
Social media defends Cosby star, Geoffrey Owens

Owens had not seen the offer yesterday when Good Morning America spoke to him. He doesn't have a Twitter account. Once informed, he was flattered and excited.

Tyler Perry chimed in on Good Morning America saying, “I have tremendous respect for a man who has no pride about working. He’s going to do what he has to do to support his family. I know a lot of people that refuse to go to work when they’re between acting gigs. When I saw that, I was moved by him. That’s the true measure of a man. The true measure of an artist. I have so much respect for him.”

Agreed! Sincerely, Tyler Perry's #1 fan.

Follow Kinsey Schofield on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook

Related stories