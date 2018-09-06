× The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with the Timberlane Golf and Country Club

Gretna, La



Timberlane Golf and Country Club

Newly renovated, Timberlane Country Club is a Robert Trent Jones SR. design golf course. Timberlane Country Club is an 18-hole regulation length golf course in Gretna, Louisiana. This championship layout has 3 sets of tee boxes for a fun, but challenging golfing experience.

Address 1Timberlane Drive Gretna, LA 70056

Phone Number (504) 367-5010

Website

Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course

Tee Time required (72 hr maximum pre-book)

Must mention card when booking Tee Time

Not valid for tournament or league play

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm – close

Limit 1 card per household

Golf Card will expire on 08/31/2019

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.