The Magic Yarn Project is threading special wigs for children battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- As children, most of us loved to play make believe either by acting like our favorite super-hero or becoming a fairy princess.

One organization is making that a reality for kids who are fighting cancer by making playful wigs out of yarn.

It's called "The Magic Yarn Project."

"They are really soft, and so with chemo therapy treatments, the little scalps can be very sensitive. So, regular wigs can be very itchy and uncomfortable," explains Holly Martin, Louisiana's chapter leader.

This chapter holds different workshops where volunteers can come and piece the wigs together.

"You do the beanie first, and then you add elastic around the rim of the beanie. Meanwhile, people are crocheting the tiaras, then they have to be bedazzled," says Martin.

The wigs are made from a special, soft knitting yarn.

The different styles range from princesses like Ariel, Elsa, Rapunzel, and more for all for the girls.

Then, for the boys you have the options of superheros, minions, and captain Jack Sparrow.

Each wig costs about 50 dollars to make, and they are donated to the children for free.

All that parents have to do is make a special request based on their kids desired style.

"It's extremely important not only for the child to just kind of step out of the world of cancer and just to be whimsical and playful and have fun, it's important for the parents to see that as well. As a parent, you just want to take that pain away," says Martin.

This non-profit is threading magic for those in state as well as Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Their mission is to reach as many children as possible.

"You just realize that these families, their lives have been changed overnight when they got that cancer diagnosis. So, just to be able to bring a little fun and happiness into their home is just something that is really special," says Martin.

If you are a parent of a sick child, or if you work at a hospital and have a child with a special wig request, click here.