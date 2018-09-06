× The Baby Cakes are officially moving to Wichita

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Baby Cakes are officially moving to Wichita.

Wichita mayor Jeff Longwell made the announcement this morning at a press conference.

The Baby Cakes have officially filed transfer papers to move the team, Longwell said.

The city of Wichita will soon demolish their existing stadium, which is more than 80 years old.

Longwell said the city is extremely excited to have a Triple A team relocate to Wichita.

“This is an important milestone for the city of Wichita,” Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer said at the press conference, which was streamed live by ABC affiliate KAKE.