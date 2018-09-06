Restaurant Week New Orleans with Carrollton Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restaurant Week New Orleans

"In New Orleans, dining out is many things—a celebration, a sport, an adventure and above all else, a necessity. Why? Because its restaurants, from the neighborhood hangouts to the white tablecloth institutions, serve some of the world’s most delicious food and provide an experience like no other. Locals play a vital role in supporting our restaurants, the culinary talent behind them and celebrating the way of life for which New Orleans is widely known. Celebrating its Tricentennial, New Orleans is a port city and every visitor and resident brings the flavor of their birthplace and adds it to a rich cuisine that is uniquely ours. For the eighth year, Restaurant Week New Orleans will showcase the city’s best restaurants at a competitive price point and embrace its diners who can expect to enjoy a memorable meal (or two, or three) during a special week." - coolinaryneworleans.com

September 10-16, 2018

List of participating restaurants

Restaurant Week Deals 2 course lunches for $20 or less 3 course dinners or brunch for $39 or less



Click here for more information about Restaurant Week New Orleans.

Click here for more information about the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

*********

Spoonbread

Ingredients:

1 Pan cornbread (see recipe below)

1 recipe custard (see recipe below)

2 C grated cheddar, as sharp as possible

1 C crispy bacon, finely chopped

1 C green onions, sliced

Instructions:

Placed custard in a large bowl. Crumble cornbread in to custard. Using an immersion blender, puree the mixture until it is very smooth. Add the cheddar and continue to puree. Add the bacon and green onions. Stir well. Pour in to a baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. Bake in a 275 oven for 1 ½ hours. Remove the foil, turn oven up to 375, and bake another 15 minutes.

Pair with a Bone-in Pork Chop (cooked to your liking).

Cornbread

Ingredients:

1 Cup corn flour

1 Cup AP flour

1 Cup granulated sugar

1 Tbs baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/3 C blended oil

3 Tbs butter, melted

1 Tbs honey

1 ¼ C milk

2 eggs

Instructions:

Combine wet ingredients. Combine dry ingredients. Slowly beat dry ingredients in to wet ingredients until thoroughly mixed. Do not overmix. Pour in to 9”x13” baking dish and cook at 425 degrees until a toothpick comes out dry and the top is nicely caramelized – about 35-40 minutes. Allow to cool thoroughly.

Custard

Ingredients:

2 C milk

2 C heavy cream

6 large eggs

1 Tbs salt

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend on high until thoroughly combined and frothy. Alternately, an immersion blender is just as effective.

*********

Carrollton Market

"Carrollton Market is a modern Southern restaurant from Chef Jason Goodenough in New Orleans’ Riverbend neighborhood. Just steps from the St. Charles streetcar line, the restaurant offers a unique take on Southern flavors while staying true to the culinary traditions of New Orleans. The menu evolves constantly based on what is available locally at the fabulous farmers’ markets here in New Orleans. Chef Jason and his team scour the seafood, produce and meat vendors every day of the week in search of the best ingredients that the Gulf South has to offer. As a result of this, the menu will often change multiple times in a single week in order to best showcase what is available locally. While Chef Jason is extremely detail-oriented about the food, Bar Manager Dusty Mars is equally obsessive about the cocktail program. The craft cocktails at Carrollton Market feature a variety of house-made syrups, bitters and freshly-squeezed juices to create unique, interesting, and delicious drinks for every palette." - coolinaryneworleans.com

Click here for more information about Carrollton Market.