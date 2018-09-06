× NOPD: 4 U-Haul vans stolen in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating the theft of four U-Haul vans in New Orleans East.

The four vans were stolen from a business in the 4400 block of Michaud Boulevard around 4 a.m. on September 5, according to the NOPD.

All four vehicles are 2018 models, and all have Arizona license plates.

One of the vans, a Chevrolet, has a license plate number AJ27522. A second van, a Ford, has a license plate number AJ14820, while two GMC vans have license plate numbers AJ27028 and AJ27029, respectively.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles is ask to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.