The Singer Experience.
Since 1928, the Singer family has provided the New Orleans area with quality home improvement products and services. Today, our experienced team of designers and installers are experts at creating kitchens, bathrooms and closets that fit your lifestyle, taste & budget. From a simple refresh to a complete renovation, we can handle everything from cabinets to counters, appliances, fixtures and even the kitchen sink! You’ll have confidence, one point of contact, the option of 0% interest financing and the results you dreamed of all for less than you imagined.
You'll notice the difference.
Contact us via phone or email or walk through the door of any of Singer Kitchens 3 convenient locations and you’ll be greeted by a professional design specialist who will listen to your needs, understand your budget and respect your tastes. From there, you’ll be confident as your designer guides you through the process and product selection from start to finish, assuring that your final result exceeds your expectations. Best of all – this professional consultation and expertise is free, including detailed in-home measurements and the custom design created to your specifications. Our goal is to make this a comfortable and exciting experience for you.
Singer Kitchens locations:
- 4704 Veterans Blvd, Metairie 70006
- 231 N. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans 70119
- 1581 N. Hwy 190, Covington 70433
Click Here to visit Singer Kitchens Online or call 504-332-0751 to schedule a consultation
See it before you buy it.
With our exclusive SingerSight™ software, we can show you in 3-D exactly how your new kitchen, bathroom or closet will look before you buy. This software allows you to interactively participate in designing your new kitchen, closet or bathroom with our experts.
Our experience & volume works to your advantage.
As the leader in our industry, Singer Kitchens leverages relationships to make sure we have the financing resources, options and vast selection of cabinets, countertops, appliances, and fixtures needed to make your new kitchen, bathroom or closet happen – at payments you can afford. In fact, you can even apply and pre-qualify for financing before your first visit!
Installation - our way.
When your name is on something, you want to make sure it’s done right. That’s why Singer Kitchens is committed to customer service and works with a dedicated staff of professionals to install your new kitchen, bathroom or closet. And by using our own team, Singer Kitchens is able to seamlessly schedule the demolition, delivery and installation of your new kitchen so it’s as convenient for you as possible. We’re also happy to work with your contractor to make sure the process goes smoothly.
Our guarantee.
Singer Kitchens sells only the highest quality kitchen and bathroom cabinets and closets and we stand behind what we sell. The Singer Lifetime Guarantee warrants all of our cabinetry and closets to be free from defects for the lifetime of the products.