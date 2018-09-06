Let’s Get Lit: Canal Furniture Liquidators are back in business months after massive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- On April 23, 2018, a massive fire engulfed a warehouse in Bayou St. John.

Inside of that warehouse, residents could shop at several businesses including Canal Furniture Liquidators.

However, the flames left this business in ashes.

"All that was running through my head was, 'Oh my goodness, what are we going to do?' watching everything we had built burn down," says owner Holas Hannan.

Canal Furniture Liquidators may have taken a hiatus post fire, but now they are making a comeback.

The business has relocated to a warehouse at 400 Jefferson Highway.

Inside, you'll find unique pieces of furniture with intricate details.

"I'm teaching people how to re-funk the old furniture and kind of give it a new life and a new spirit. I have on any day, twenty to thirty of the same brown night stands. So, it's like you paint it and see what happens," says Hannan.

The business takes liquidated furniture from hotels and restaurants that are out of business, and they refurbish them for purchase.

They even give customers a unique buying experience, because throughout the store there are special notes attached to the different pieces and all with a humorous message.

"As soon as the fire happened, I was already saying things like, 'I guess our deals are too darn hot.' People were like how do you have that sense of humor, and I'm like 'well you know we survived Katrina, we can survive this," says Hannan.

On Friday, September 7th, a fundraiser will be held at Treo on Tulane Avenue from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The name of the event is, "Let's Get Lit."

Special pieces created in part by local artists will be auctioned off along with other special prizes.

