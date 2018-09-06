× Gayle benson donates $1.5 million to Xavier University

NEW ORLEANS– Gayle Benson will donate a gift of $1.5 million from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation to Xavier Unviersity. The University will both name the sanctuary of St. Katharine Drexel Chapel on campus and will establish the Gayle and Tom Benson Scholarship Fund.

The sanctuary is the area of the St. Katharine Drexel Chapel that is located around the altar. It will be named “The Gayle and Tom Benson Sanctuary” in an official ceremony today. The funds donated by Gayle Benson will help with operational maintenance of the campus chapel.

The scholarship fund will provide yearly scholarship awards to New Orleans area students up to $5,000 per semester, for a maximum of eight semesters per student. Scholarship recipients will be selected on the basis of their academic standing and documented financial need.