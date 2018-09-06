Congressman goes into auctioneer mode to silence protester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesterday at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing featuring Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, activist Laura Loomer began protesting in the audience, accusing Dorsey of political bias against conservatives.

As she yelled an open letter to President Trump, Representative Billy Long, a Missouri Republican and former auctioneer, took the microphone to talk over her in imaginary bid style.

As Loomer was escorted out of the building, Long joked, "I yield my time Mr. Speaker."

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.