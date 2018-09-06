× Burt Reynolds honored on Antenna TV and THIS TV

WGNO and WNOL digital stations Antenna TV and This TV both change programming to honor legendary actor Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday at age 82.

Antenna TV for the next four nights at 10:30 pm will be presenting “Johnny Carson” episodes featuring Burt Reynolds.

Tonight, a 1982 episode with Richard Lewis. On Friday, it’s 1992 and the other guests include Ahmad Rashad. On Saturday, we head back to 1973 with Buddy Hackett, Don Rickles, Dean Martin and Carol Wayne. And finally, on Sunday, Burt and Johnny are joined by Art Carney, Dom DeLuise and the Ace Trucking Company. Join us as we pay tribute each night to a legend!

THIS TV will honor the passing of legendary actor Burt Reynolds, with a block of his films, White Lightning, Malone & The End on Saturday, 9/8 starting at 7 PM:

– THIS Movie: White Lightning 7 pm Saturday 9/8

– THIS Movie: Malone 9 pm Saturday 9/8

– THIS Movie: The End 11 pm Saturday 9/8

Antenna TV in New Orleans is channel 26.2 on digital TV and Cable Channels: Cox 118, Charter 187 and Comcast 193.

THIS TV is channel 38.2 on digital TV and Cable Channels: Cox 117, Charter 174 and Comcast 194.

Antenna TV and THIS TV are both owned in part or in whole by Tribune Media Co. the parent company of WGNO and WNOL.