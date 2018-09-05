Yelling man intentionally rams truck into Dallas news station

A man intentionally rammed a truck into the KDFW TV news station in Dallas, Texas, early Wednesday morning and then made rambling statements that didn’t make sense, a Dallas Police spokeswoman said.

The suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, and he will face charges, Corp. Debra Webb of the Dallas Police said. No one was injured.

Webb said police did not yet know his motivation for the incident.

“The officers said he was rambling and saying all kinds of nonsense, so it appears he was in some kind of agitated state,” she said.

After crashing his pickup truck into the building, the suspect got out of his car, began to yell, threw papers from a bag, and removed several boxes from the truck, CNN affiliate KTVT said.

Aerial video from the scene showed a silver truck smashed up against the building’s glass walls and pieces of paper strewn across the parking lot. More papers could be seen inside the building through a shattered glass wall.

The bomb squad unit searched the inside of the truck and a nearby bag, which were both cleared as safe.