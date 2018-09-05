Weather for the blind: New Orleans musician turns weather data into sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans is famous for its music no doubt. Also, the Crescent City is famous for its ever changing weather. But, one New Orleans musician used both to invent a novel device using weather data to make sound and music that could essentially be weather for the blind. WGNO's Adam Bowles found the man responsible.

His name is Quintron, which in Latin means "five particles." These five particles also represent the multiple mysteries found in his secret hideaway in Bywater.

"This place is a secret. I won't tell you where it is. Though, if you don't know you don't need to know," Quintron says. What he did share is his 30 year career as a musician and synthesizer builder; a place that reflects both his love of music and his inventions. It's also where you can actually hear is passion for weather. There are sensors around his property that feeds into one device.

"These are the sensors that are taking the weather information and feeding it to the brains inside," Quintron says. He calls this invention the "Weather Warlock," a device that turns weather data including temperature, moisture, wind, UV rays, even snow, into sound.

"Essentially, all this is a four note cord tuned to F major so there is the root the third the fifth and the high octave and each one of those notes is modulated by some condition of the weather," Quintron says.

It's a novel way for the vision impaired to get their weather forecast. One sound means sunny, and the other means rain. Quintron believes the music provides therapeutic healing, which led him to an altruistic decision.

"So why not make it free, that was the greatest invention of this whole project is the decision to stream it live and make it publicly free," Quintron says.

In this secret place in Bywater., a passionate man indulges in his passions for music, weather, and helping others.

A bigger version of the "Weather Warlock" will be going to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. If you are interested in the device, you can send him a message online at weatherfortheblind.com.