× Saints to open season against Bucs, will Peat play?

The Saints offensive line could be missing a starter Sunday against Tampa Bay in the Superdome.

Left guard Andrus Peat missed practice Wednesday. The Saints, in the official injury report submitted to the league, said Peat is suffering from a quad injury. The Saints also added offensive lineman Michael Ola to the roster. To make room for Ola the Saints cut running back Boston Scott, the team’s 6th round draft pick.

Last season, Bucs receiver Mike Evans blindsided Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after Lattimore got into a verbal altercation with Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. Evans was suspended one game by the NFL.

Lattimore was asked about the incident this week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kickoff is Noon Sunday. The Saints are 9.5 point favorites over Tampa Bay, making New Orleans the biggest favorite in the NFL's opening weekend.