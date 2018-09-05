NOPD looking for missing 27-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 27-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since August 19.

Vivian Quaid left her mother’s house in Covington and later checked in on August 24, according to the NOPD.

Quaid hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She is 5’5” tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Vivian Quaid please notify NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or any Eight District detective at (504) 658-6080.