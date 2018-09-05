Mayor Cantrell hosts fun day at City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - With schools across the Greater New Orleans area closed for a second day in a row thanks to Tropical Storm Gordon, Mayor LaToya Cantrell hosted a fun day for the children of City Hall workers today.

As it became clear that Gordon was going to miss the city, Cantrell decided to reopen City Hall, reversing a call on September 4 that would have kept the seat of city government shuttered for a second day.

Cantrell said the decision to open City Hall followed an improved outlook for the storm’s course. But while workers were required to come to work for the noon opening of offices, the children of many of them had nobody to remain home with them for the afternoon.

So Cantrell invited city employees to bring their children to work with them.

“…we encourage our City workers to bring their children with them where practical, and ask our supervisors to make reasonable accommodations,” Cantrell said.

New Orleans Fire Department vehicles were on hand on the steps of City Hall for the children, and treats were also available for the grateful children and the even more grateful parents.