Kenny Lopez was live in Gulfport, MS this morning to show Tropical Storm Gordon's aftermath.
Kenny Lopez in Gulfport and the aftermath of Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Tropical Storm Gordon lashes south Florida as it heads toward Gulf Coast
-
Update: Gordon likely to make landfall as category 1 hurricane
-
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
-
Hank Allen has the latest update on Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Tuesday morning Gordon update
-
-
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Full list of evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Gordon forms, tropical storm warnings for northern Gulf
-
Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane warning for parts of Gulf Coast
-
Gordon UPDATE: All Parishes dropped from warnings, Mississippi coast remains under hurricane warnings
-
-
UPDATE: Strengthening Gordon has sight set on Mississippi landfall this evening
-
Cantrell calls for unity, cooperation ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon
-
Storm Preparations in St. Tammany Parish with Parish President Pat Brister