Help solve a hairy heist in the Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department wants to find two men who broke into a beauty supply store and stole about 50 wigs and other items. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the burglary happened on Sunday, August 26, at about 3:45 in the morning. The beauty supply store is in the 6300 block of Saint Claude Avenue. Security camera footage shows much of what happened.

Police say two men broke the front glass of the store and began searching the shelves for valuable items. In the security camera footage, one man is seen with -- what police say are -- two armfuls of wigs.

It's common for the wigs to be worth $100 dollars or more.

Nobody with the store wished to comment on specifics about the burglary. But they did confirm that the burglars smashed the glass on one of the front doors.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report including the surveillance footage, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 382 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.