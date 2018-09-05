Baton Rouge OMV employee arrested for overcharging customers

BATON ROUGE – An Office of Motor Vehicles employee in Baton Rouge has been arrested for overcharging customers for much of the past year.

Twenty-five-year-old Dequsha Ingram stole from an undisclosed number of OMV customers at the Independence Boulevard OMV location between December 2017 and her arrest on September 5, according to the Louisiana State Police.

An OMV supervisor alerted the State Police Investigative Bureau of possible fraudulent transactions, leading to the investigation and Ingram’s arrest on felony theft, which covers thefts ranging between $5,000 and $25,000.

Ingram admitted to the thefts during questioning and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to the LSP.

She also faces charges of injuring public records and computer fraud.